Previous
Photo 4323
Kayaks
Anyone for a paddle? This is at a boat ramp on the back of the harbor. I pulled in and got some shots while the others picked up lunch.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4812
photos
185
followers
110
following
1184% complete
4316
4317
4318
4319
4320
4321
4322
4323
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd September 2025 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kayaks
Mags
ace
A wonderful colorful capture!
September 26th, 2025
