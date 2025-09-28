Previous
Etherington Pond by joansmor
Photo 4325

Etherington Pond

This is a pond right next to the ocean. I thought it was part of the backwater salt marsh, but realized it doesn't go up and down with the tide. Makes a good photo what ever the season.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Joan Robillard

