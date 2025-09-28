Sign up
Previous
Photo 4325
Etherington Pond
This is a pond right next to the ocean. I thought it was part of the backwater salt marsh, but realized it doesn't go up and down with the tide. Makes a good photo what ever the season.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
0
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4814
photos
185
followers
110
following
1184% complete
4318
4319
4320
4321
4322
4323
4324
4325
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
23rd September 2025 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pond
,
etherington
