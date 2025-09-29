Previous
Time travel anyonw by joansmor
Time travel anyonw

Tardis in Maine is Red. Always fun to capture this.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture.
September 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Clark Kent might change to Superman in there too!
September 30th, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
Wow! That's a blast from the past! Haven't seem one since my trip in 1997! I used one to call my brother just in Trafalgar Square... and behind the phone we're business cards of strip clubs!
September 30th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
It looks so new. Great find!
September 30th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Love it!
September 30th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I wonder if they'll put other British items on the lawn too. Looks good!
September 30th, 2025  
