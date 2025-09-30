Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 4327
A touch of autumn
I stopped here on my way to an appointment. Really pretty this morning.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
5
5
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
9
5
5
365
iPhone 15 Pro
30th September 2025 8:39am
Public
south
,
berwick
Mags
ace
And a beautiful touch too!
September 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! lovely light reflections on the water and the glow od Autumn colours ! fav
September 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
September 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely turning colours
September 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Such a beautiful place to sit and relax.
September 30th, 2025
