Previous
A touch of autumn by joansmor
Photo 4327

A touch of autumn

I stopped here on my way to an appointment. Really pretty this morning.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
And a beautiful touch too!
September 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! lovely light reflections on the water and the glow od Autumn colours ! fav
September 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
September 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely turning colours
September 30th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Such a beautiful place to sit and relax.
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact