Nubble light from Long Sands by joansmor
Nubble light from Long Sands

Drove to Portsmouth to have my cellphone port cleaned out. Everything is better, and I drove home along the coast, taking a few pictures.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1185% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely surf on the waves!
October 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
A wonderful view from where you were.
October 2nd, 2025  
