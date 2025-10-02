Sign up
Previous
Photo 4329
Autumn comes to the Maine Coast
Took this the other day. I drove from Portsmouth up the southern Maine Coast.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
autumn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful golden tones of Autumn . delightful view and light !
October 3rd, 2025
