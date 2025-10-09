Previous
St George Episcopal Church by joansmor
Photo 4336

St George Episcopal Church

I like to get a picture of this stone church every year,
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
Mags
I love the old stone!
October 10th, 2025  
Shirley
How wonderful fav
October 10th, 2025  
Annie D
Amazing stone church :)
October 10th, 2025  
