Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4336
St George Episcopal Church
I like to get a picture of this stone church every year,
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4825
photos
184
followers
106
following
1187% complete
View this month »
4329
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
Mags
ace
I love the old stone!
October 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
How wonderful fav
October 10th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Amazing stone church :)
October 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close