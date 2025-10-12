Sign up
Photo 4339
Harbor Master Pepperrell Cove
Another shot from the coastal ride earlier this month. Not feeling so good today, so just found the picture that needed the least work to post.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
4828
photos
183
followers
106
following
1188% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
1st October 2025 10:17am
Tags
harbor
master
Mags
ace
Looks like a well maintained little building and a lovely shot of it.
October 13th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I love little coastal shacks like this. Hope you feel better soon!
October 13th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
What a lovely little building. Hope you improve soon.
October 13th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice coastal shot. Feel better.
October 13th, 2025
