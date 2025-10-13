Previous
10-13-25 (1 of 1) by joansmor
10-13-25 (1 of 1)

I noticed that there are still lots of boats in the water. We've had a very mild fall. These cooler days will have the boats being pulled for the winter.
13th October 2025

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Islandgirl
Neat docks!
October 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Such lovely blue waters and Autumnal colours in the trees !
October 14th, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful blue water and scenery.
October 14th, 2025  
