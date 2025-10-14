Sign up
Previous
Photo 4341
Autumn color
There was a bit of autumn color when I took that ride earlier this month.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
4830
photos
184
followers
107
following
1189% complete
4334
4335
4336
4337
4338
4339
4340
4341
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
5th October 2025 11:30am
Privacy
Public
Tags
autumn
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely fall capture.
October 15th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Hope you’re feeling better.
October 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
That's just plain beautiful!
October 15th, 2025
