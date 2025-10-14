Previous
Autumn color by joansmor
Photo 4341

Autumn color

There was a bit of autumn color when I took that ride earlier this month.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely fall capture.
October 15th, 2025  
Dorothy
Hope you’re feeling better.
October 15th, 2025  
Mags
That's just plain beautiful!
October 15th, 2025  
