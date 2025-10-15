Previous
Clouds by joansmor
Photo 4342

Clouds

I knew it would be cloudy yesterday, but I hoped it would add to my photos. You will have to be the judge. And I am feeling great again.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Joan Robillard

Beverley ace
Beautiful layers of changing weather…the clouds are hovering beautifully. Lovely capture.
Good news your feeling great.
October 16th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful layers
October 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful monotones and layering of the clouds in the sky !
October 16th, 2025  
Brian ace
Love this. So good to hear you are feeling great again! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 16th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Very nice shot and scene. The clouds look very low in the sky, could it be a warning that it will rain soon.
October 16th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Wonderful clouds
October 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture. Good to read!
October 16th, 2025  
