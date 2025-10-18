Sign up
Photo 4345
Earky morning light on the lake
I left the house early, wanting to get some sunrise photos. I took this one looking in the opposite direction of the sunrise. The camera picked up more light than I saw, but I like the photo.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
morning
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and scene!
October 18th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Beautiful light and scenery fav
October 18th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It almost looks like ice on the lake- pretty shot.
October 18th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
That’s a really cool photo!
October 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
October 19th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Nice morning light.
October 19th, 2025
