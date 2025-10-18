Previous
Earky morning light on the lake by joansmor
Earky morning light on the lake

I left the house early, wanting to get some sunrise photos. I took this one looking in the opposite direction of the sunrise. The camera picked up more light than I saw, but I like the photo.
Joan Robillard

Mags ace
Beautiful light and scene!
October 18th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful light and scenery fav
October 18th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It almost looks like ice on the lake- pretty shot.
October 18th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
That’s a really cool photo!
October 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
October 19th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Nice morning light.
October 19th, 2025  
