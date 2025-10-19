Previous
Looking into the sunrise by joansmor
Photo 4346

Looking into the sunrise

Yesterday's photo was taken looking away from the sunrise. It was actually still pre-sunrise for both pictures.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1190% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is stunningly beautiful ❤️
October 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely scene and color.
October 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so pretty!
October 20th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful, it pays to get up, but usually hard for me!
October 20th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful to be ready At first Light
October 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
So peaceful
October 20th, 2025  
