Previous
Photo 4347
Before the sunrise
Loved the moon looming ahead and don't know if you can see in this edit but the morning star was there too. I see it because i know where to look. It is that tiny dot of white above the threes to the left.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
5
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
moon
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
October 21st, 2025
KV
ace
Lovely colors… terrific edit.
October 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
October 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s a beautiful edit.
October 21st, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Nice painterly effect!
October 21st, 2025
