Early morning in Autumn by joansmor
Early morning in Autumn

Thought I would give a try at the picture for the sh*t list. This is from my Saturday morning ride to have breakfast with a friend.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Joan Robillard

I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
Betsey ace
I love the mist!
October 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful and well done.
October 22nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture and saying.
October 22nd, 2025  
