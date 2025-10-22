Previous
Old Car by joansmor
Photo 4349

Old Car

Found another old car. I love old cars. So I am always happy to find one to photograph.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
Brian ace
Delightful on black. fav
October 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! I would love to see it restored. So cool.
October 23rd, 2025  
