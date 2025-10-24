Sign up
Previous
Photo 4351
Milton Mills
I keep forgetting to post at night. I might need to switch to the morning. Right now, I am doing fall cleaning before I go to Florida to visit my sister.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
19
5
1
365
DSC-HX400V
18th October 2025 1:30pm
milton
,
mills
Annie D
ace
Beautiful colours and reflections Joan :)
October 25th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful shot. I love the autumn tree and its reflection on the water.
October 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fantastic reflections - so beautiful Joan - fav
October 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, wonderful colours and reflections.
October 25th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a beautiful capture with wonderful reflections!
October 25th, 2025
