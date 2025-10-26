Sign up
Photo 4353
It's pumpkin season!
I noticed pumpkins were the theme at York Beach. I really loved this display.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th October 2025 11:04am
Tags
pumpkins
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous display
October 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful display
October 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
It sure is! Lovely color.
October 26th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful!
October 26th, 2025
