The Gazebo at Milton-Mills by joansmor
Photo 4354

The Gazebo at Milton-Mills

A lovely bit of color when I was there.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Joan Robillard

Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture.
October 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Simply beautiful
October 27th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
So pretty!
October 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh so lovely! A nice place for a picnic.
October 28th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Is it my imagination, or is there a pumpkin face in the tree tops on the left?
October 28th, 2025  
