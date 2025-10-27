Sign up
Photo 4354
The Gazebo at Milton-Mills
A lovely bit of color when I was there.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th October 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
gazebo
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture.
October 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Simply beautiful
October 27th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
So pretty!
October 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh so lovely! A nice place for a picnic.
October 28th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Is it my imagination, or is there a pumpkin face in the tree tops on the left?
October 28th, 2025
