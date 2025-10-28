Previous
Looking down riaver by joansmor
Photo 4355

Looking down riaver

This is the view from Milton Three Ponds looking downriver.
I leave tomorrow morning for Florida to visit my sister. I will try to keep up my posting, but my commenting may be scattered. Depends on how much time I have alone.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
