Sunset above and below the clouds by joansmor
Photo 4356

Sunset above and below the clouds

Took this picture as we descending into Ft Lauderdale. I thought to post it last night but had trouble getting into site. I have done some commenting but I am tired.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Jennifer Eurell ace
That is spectacular. My son is in Fort Lauderdale at the moment studying for his ship captains licence.
October 31st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Extraordinary. Nice spotting and capture.
October 31st, 2025  
amyK ace
Positively stunning
October 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular
October 31st, 2025  
