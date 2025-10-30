Sign up
Previous
Photo 4357
Local art
I could see this from my hotel room. So when I drove by I snapped photo. Hope to get more today.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
5
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th October 2025 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted and a gorgeous piece of art , beautiful colours ! fav
October 31st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
They are gorgeous! Enjoy your trip. Glad you arrived safely.
October 31st, 2025
Dianne
ace
Such a neat statue.
October 31st, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
What a fantastic piece of art!
October 31st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
October 31st, 2025
