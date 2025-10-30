Previous
Local art by joansmor
Local art

I could see this from my hotel room. So when I drove by I snapped photo. Hope to get more today.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1193% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and a gorgeous piece of art , beautiful colours ! fav
October 31st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
They are gorgeous! Enjoy your trip. Glad you arrived safely.
October 31st, 2025  
Dianne ace
Such a neat statue.
October 31st, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
What a fantastic piece of art!
October 31st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
October 31st, 2025  
