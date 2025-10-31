Sign up
Photo 4358
Florida canal
Fallinga sleep soap quick posr
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4847
photos
185
followers
107
following
1193% complete
4351
4352
4353
4354
4355
4356
4357
4358
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
31st October 2025 4:49pm
Mags
ace
Nice view!
November 1st, 2025
Brian
ace
Nice POV
November 1st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Glad you made it safely to Florida. Had to smile when I read the commentary though- you were definitely tired!
November 1st, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice use of natural framing
November 1st, 2025
