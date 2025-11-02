Sign up
Photo 4360
Photo 4360
A dramatic sky
My sister and I went to Vista View Park yesterday. Quite the place. It's a park built over a filled in transfer station
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
3
0
Tags
sky
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot. Lovely cloud capture
November 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
The sky does look rather ominous
November 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful sky!
November 3rd, 2025
