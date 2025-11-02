Previous
A dramatic sky by joansmor
Photo 4360

A dramatic sky

My sister and I went to Vista View Park yesterday. Quite the place. It's a park built over a filled in transfer station
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice shot. Lovely cloud capture
November 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
The sky does look rather ominous
November 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful sky!
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact