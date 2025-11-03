Previous
Boardwalk Hollywood by joansmor
Boardwalk Hollywood

Yesterday I made it to the boardwalk at the the beach. It was a delightful morning.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Brian
Great POV and composition
November 4th, 2025  
Lynda Parker
What a beautiful place! My folks said it wasn't all that great. But then I think they were expecting more.
November 4th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and pov.
November 4th, 2025  
