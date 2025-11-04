Sign up
Previous
Photo 4362
Boardwalk,trees and beach
Glad I got some pictures the other day not much to photograph yesterday. Took my sister for a haircut cut and out for lunch. Some of you may remember my sister from when she posted here-janiskay. She was the one who got me started here.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
5
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4851
photos
185
followers
107
following
1195% complete
View this month »
4362
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd November 2025 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boardwalk
Diana
ace
Lovely shot andbeach scene. How wonderful to treat your sister to an outing. Enjoy your stay 😊
November 5th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Looks like there were some strong winds on the day. A lovely beach for sunbathing, not so for swimming it seems .
November 5th, 2025
Brian
ace
Lovely capture. Enjoy
November 5th, 2025
Wylie
ace
sure looks breezy!
November 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
November 5th, 2025
