Previous
Boardwalk,trees and beach by joansmor
Photo 4362

Boardwalk,trees and beach

Glad I got some pictures the other day not much to photograph yesterday. Took my sister for a haircut cut and out for lunch. Some of you may remember my sister from when she posted here-janiskay. She was the one who got me started here.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot andbeach scene. How wonderful to treat your sister to an outing. Enjoy your stay 😊
November 5th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Looks like there were some strong winds on the day. A lovely beach for sunbathing, not so for swimming it seems .
November 5th, 2025  
Brian ace
Lovely capture. Enjoy
November 5th, 2025  
Wylie ace
sure looks breezy!
November 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
November 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact