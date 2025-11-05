Previous
Muscovy Duck by joansmor
Photo 4363

Muscovy Duck

Saw this guy at TY park,, My sister and I took our bagels there for breakfast
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Reminds me of the time we stopped at a farm and you took some shots of them there. They do have an odd look to them!
November 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Keeping an eye on you…
November 6th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice capture
November 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact