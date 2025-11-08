Previous
Breakfast at the beach? by joansmor
Photo 4366

Breakfast at the beach?

I took my breakfast to the beach pulling up at North Hollywood Beach Park. We'll no view without walking father than I care in the heat. I brought my sister upto Palm Beach. We will be seeing cousins today.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
