Photo 4366
Breakfast at the beach?
I took my breakfast to the beach pulling up at North Hollywood Beach Park. We'll no view without walking father than I care in the heat. I brought my sister upto Palm Beach. We will be seeing cousins today.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
beach
