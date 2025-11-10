Previous
Lunch with a view by joansmor
Photo 4368

Lunch with a view

Took my old boss to lunch today at Season's on intra coastal. Funny seeing the boats go by. Thermodynamics was fab too
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
A beautiful boat!!
November 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A view that could keep you occupied for a long time.
November 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact