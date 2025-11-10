Sign up
Previous
Photo 4368
Lunch with a view
Took my old boss to lunch today at Season's on intra coastal. Funny seeing the boats go by. Thermodynamics was fab too
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
10th November 2025 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boat
KWind
ace
A beautiful boat!!
November 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A view that could keep you occupied for a long time.
November 11th, 2025
