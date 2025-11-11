Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4369
Meet Hazel
/This is Hazel and she was my boss when i lived in Florida in the 70s. She is now 92. And sharp as a tac.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4858
photos
185
followers
107
following
1196% complete
View this month »
4362
4363
4364
4365
4366
4367
4368
4369
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
10th November 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friend
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
How nice that you were able to catch up with each other!
November 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
She has a nice smile!
November 12th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful smile
November 12th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Good portrait
November 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close