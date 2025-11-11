Previous
Meet Hazel by joansmor
Photo 4369

Meet Hazel

/This is Hazel and she was my boss when i lived in Florida in the 70s. She is now 92. And sharp as a tac.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Joan Robillard

Ann H. LeFevre
How nice that you were able to catch up with each other!
November 12th, 2025  
Mags
She has a nice smile!
November 12th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger
Beautiful smile
November 12th, 2025  
Harry J Benson
Good portrait
November 12th, 2025  
