Photo 4370
Took to the skies
I am home. Took this as the plane left the ground at Ft Lauderdale
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
12th November 2025 11:50am
Tags
sky
Mags
ace
Beautiful skies and scenery.
November 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great capture
November 13th, 2025
