Previous
Took to the skies by joansmor
Photo 4370

Took to the skies

I am home. Took this as the plane left the ground at Ft Lauderdale
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful skies and scenery.
November 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great capture
November 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact