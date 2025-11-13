Previous
Two making sure I am not repacking by joansmor
Two making sure I am not repacking

Two has stuck to me like glue most of the day. She wanted her 2 weeks of petting that she missed. Nice to feel loved.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Islandgirl ace
cute!
November 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww!
November 14th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Adorable!
November 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cats are so loving
November 14th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
She'll only be satisfied when that suitcase disappears!
November 14th, 2025  
