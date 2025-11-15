Previous
In a cabin in a woods by joansmor
In a cabin in a woods

I got out with my friend, Jane, for a ride. We took a hot lunch, which I made in the Instant Pot, and started wandering the roads around the lakes at the Maine-New Hampshire border.
Joan Robillard

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Another thing to do the next time I come! Good shot.
November 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely scene with the water and reflections.
November 16th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Sounds like fun. Pretty scene.
November 16th, 2025  
