Photo 4373
In a cabin in a woods
I got out with my friend, Jane, for a ride. We took a hot lunch, which I made in the Instant Pot, and started wandering the roads around the lakes at the Maine-New Hampshire border.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
cabin
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Another thing to do the next time I come! Good shot.
November 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely scene with the water and reflections.
November 16th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Sounds like fun. Pretty scene.
November 16th, 2025
