Previous
You gotta have heart! by joansmor
Photo 4374

You gotta have heart!

I posted a similar picture several years ago. This was taken back when I went for a ride up in the Maine white mountains.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
What a great heart!
November 17th, 2025  
Betsey ace
Love the heart against a great stone wall.
November 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So fun
November 17th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Love the heart!
November 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact