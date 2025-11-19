Previous
Weirs on Cape Neddick River by joansmor
Weirs on Cape Neddick River

I love getting pictures of the river at this point, just before it goes out to sea.

For those interested, here is a link to the explanation of fishing weirs: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fishing_weir
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely mono tone image !
November 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
November 20th, 2025  
