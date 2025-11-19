Sign up
Previous
Photo 4377
Weirs on Cape Neddick River
I love getting pictures of the river at this point, just before it goes out to sea.
For those interested, here is a link to the explanation of fishing weirs:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fishing_weir
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4866
photos
185
followers
107
following
1199% complete
4370
4371
4372
4373
4374
4375
4376
4377
Tags
weirs
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely mono tone image !
November 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
November 20th, 2025
