Previous
Bandstand on the lake by joansmor
Photo 4378

Bandstand on the lake

Got up to Winnepausauke today. Took a picture of the floating bandstand.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Oh my, have you ever heard a concert from this bandstand?
November 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun, great capture
November 21st, 2025  
*lynn ace
I had no idea there was such a thing as a floating bandstand ... great shot, Joan.
November 21st, 2025  
KWind ace
That's so cool!
November 21st, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Great idea for a fun event.
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact