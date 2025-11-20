Sign up
Previous
Photo 4378
Bandstand on the lake
Got up to Winnepausauke today. Took a picture of the floating bandstand.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
5
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4867
photos
185
followers
107
following
1199% complete
View this month »
4371
4372
4373
4374
4375
4376
4377
4378
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bandstands
Dorothy
ace
Oh my, have you ever heard a concert from this bandstand?
November 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun, great capture
November 21st, 2025
*lynn
ace
I had no idea there was such a thing as a floating bandstand ... great shot, Joan.
November 21st, 2025
KWind
ace
That's so cool!
November 21st, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Great idea for a fun event.
November 21st, 2025
