Previous
Photo 4379
Rock Ledge
This ledge is across from the scenic lookout. You can see that they have metal mesh over some of the rock to help prevent rocks from sliding and hitting passing traffic. In winter this is covered with ice.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
2
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th November 2025 1:49pm
Tags
ledge
Mags
ace
We have something similar on I-40 in North Carolina. It's beautiful but a little scary knowing the rocks can fall onto passing traffic. I really like that you can see some of tool marks when they blasted and cut it to make the road.
November 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome cliff
November 22nd, 2025
