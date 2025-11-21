Previous
Rock Ledge by joansmor
Photo 4379

Rock Ledge

This ledge is across from the scenic lookout. You can see that they have metal mesh over some of the rock to help prevent rocks from sliding and hitting passing traffic. In winter this is covered with ice.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1199% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
We have something similar on I-40 in North Carolina. It's beautiful but a little scary knowing the rocks can fall onto passing traffic. I really like that you can see some of tool marks when they blasted and cut it to make the road.
November 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome cliff
November 22nd, 2025  
