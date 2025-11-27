Sign up
Previous
Photo 4385
Hey Tom what is Thanksgiving?
Got a few pictures of a large run of turkeys. They seemed not to care about the date. Wonder if they were anywhere today.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
10
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4874
photos
185
followers
107
following
1201% complete
4378
4379
4380
4381
4382
4383
4384
4385
Views
34
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th November 2025 2:09pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
turkey
Linda Godwin
How very cool. Love your visitors!!
November 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL! Nicely captured.
November 28th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Run turkeys, run! Great shot.
November 28th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice photo for Thanksgiving
November 28th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool capture.
November 28th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Perfect for today🦃
November 28th, 2025
Betsey
ace
They escaped the feast!
November 28th, 2025
Linda E
ace
A lovely lineup of Turkeys.
November 28th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the turkeys.
November 28th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice capture
November 28th, 2025
