Hey Tom what is Thanksgiving? by joansmor
Photo 4385

Hey Tom what is Thanksgiving?

Got a few pictures of a large run of turkeys. They seemed not to care about the date. Wonder if they were anywhere today.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Linda Godwin
How very cool. Love your visitors!!
November 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! Nicely captured.
November 28th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Run turkeys, run! Great shot.
November 28th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice photo for Thanksgiving
November 28th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool capture.
November 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Perfect for today🦃
November 28th, 2025  
Betsey ace
They escaped the feast!
November 28th, 2025  
Linda E ace
A lovely lineup of Turkeys.
November 28th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the turkeys.
November 28th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice capture
November 28th, 2025  
