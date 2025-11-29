Sign up
Previous
Photo 4387
Advent Tree
I bought this new Christmas decoration. Every day you add a tiny ornament.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4876
photos
185
followers
107
following
1201% complete
View this month »
advent
JackieR
ace
Pretty way to count up to 25th
November 30th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh I like this.
November 30th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
We used to get Advent calendars when I was growing up. They had a scene with little doors that you opened and a little picture was inside. Have fun counting down the days!
November 30th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I've got one of these somewhere but I didn't realise it was an advent calendar, I put all the decorations on the day I bought it
November 30th, 2025
