Advent Tree by joansmor
I bought this new Christmas decoration. Every day you add a tiny ornament.
Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
JackieR ace
Pretty way to count up to 25th
November 30th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh I like this.
November 30th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
We used to get Advent calendars when I was growing up. They had a scene with little doors that you opened and a little picture was inside. Have fun counting down the days!
November 30th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I've got one of these somewhere but I didn't realise it was an advent calendar, I put all the decorations on the day I bought it
November 30th, 2025  
