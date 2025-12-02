Previous
Dawn breaks of {E}stes Lake by joansmor
Photo 4390

Dawn breaks of {E}stes Lake

"M{e}rry Christmas and a Joyful New Year."
This is the dawn of the Christmas Season, so I found a pretty sunrise at Estes Lake.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
December 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very beautiful!
December 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
December 3rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
December 3rd, 2025  
Annie D ace
Wonderful colours - Have a wonderful festive season :)
December 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
WOWZA!
December 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact