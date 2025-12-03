Sign up
Photo 4391
{R}te to Gillespies
"Me{r}ry Christmas and a Joyful New Year."
Gillespies was my last job before retirement. I liked having this keyword so I could find those special photos I wanted to post here.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
to
,
rte
,
gillespies
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful morning light and capture of the horses.
December 4th, 2025
