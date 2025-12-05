{Y}vonne

Some photos have several keywords attached. This is a picture of my girlfriends from grade school. It was the last time we were all together. You wouldn't know from this picture, but it was a surprise birthday party for Brenda (3rd from left), a little early because she had stopped taking her cancer medicine. She died within a month. Yvonne is the first on the left. The remaining three of us still get together. Yvonne and I text every morning. Those friendships that last from childhood are the special ones.