{Y}vonne by joansmor
{Y}vonne

"Merr{y} Christmas and a Joyful New Year."
Some photos have several keywords attached. This is a picture of my girlfriends from grade school. It was the last time we were all together. You wouldn't know from this picture, but it was a surprise birthday party for Brenda (3rd from left), a little early because she had stopped taking her cancer medicine. She died within a month. Yvonne is the first on the left. The remaining three of us still get together. Yvonne and I text every morning. Those friendships that last from childhood are the special ones.
Joan Robillard

Jane Pittenger ace
Lucky you
December 6th, 2025  
