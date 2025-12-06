Sign up
Previous
Photo 4394
{C}omposition
"Merry {C}hristmas and a Joyful New Year."
I love making compositions, I use them in my scrapbooking, and post them here.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
3
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4883
photos
185
followers
108
following
1203% complete
View this month »
4387
4388
4389
4390
4391
4392
4393
4394
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
5th October 2016 7:16am
conposition
Islandgirl
ace
Well done Joan, great placement on the moon.
Merry Christmas to you as well!
December 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
How marvelous!
December 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful
December 7th, 2025
Merry Christmas to you as well!