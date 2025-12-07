Sign up
Previous
Photo 4395
{H}arness racing
"Merry C{h}ristmas and a Joyful New Year."
The keyword for this picture is {H}arness Racing. My husband and I used to the fairs to watch these races.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4884
photos
185
followers
108
following
4388
4389
4390
4391
4392
4393
4394
4395
Tags
racing
,
harness
Dorothy
ace
What a nice picture!
December 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding beauty
December 8th, 2025
