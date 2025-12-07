Previous
{H}arness racing by joansmor
{H}arness racing

"Merry C{h}ristmas and a Joyful New Year."
The keyword for this picture is {H}arness Racing. My husband and I used to the fairs to watch these races.
7th December 2025

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Dorothy
What a nice picture!
December 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Outstanding beauty
December 8th, 2025  
