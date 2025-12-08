Previous
{Ram} Island Lighthouse by joansmor
Photo 4396

{Ram} Island Lighthouse

"Merry Ch{r}istmas and a Joyful New Year."

You can just make out Ram Island lighthouse on the horizon. Like the cairn memicking the lighthouse.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags ace
A lovely capture and rock cairn!
December 9th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Great Cairn.
December 9th, 2025  
