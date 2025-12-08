Sign up
Photo 4396
{Ram} Island Lighthouse
"Merry Ch{r}istmas and a Joyful New Year."
You can just make out Ram Island lighthouse on the horizon. Like the cairn memicking the lighthouse.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4885
photos
185
followers
108
following
4389
4390
4391
4392
4393
4394
4395
4396
Tags
island
,
ram
,
lighthouse
Mags
ace
A lovely capture and rock cairn!
December 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Great Cairn.
December 9th, 2025
