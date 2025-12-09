Sign up
Previous
Photo 4397
{I}ce Yachts
"Merry Chr{i}stmas and a Joyful New Year."
I have not seen any ice yachts in recent years. Wish I could. They were amazing.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4886
photos
185
followers
109
following
1204% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
21st January 2015 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
yachts
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! I wanted to do that when I was a little younger. =)
December 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How beautiful! Must show this to my boys ⛵️
December 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely presentation
December 10th, 2025
