{I}ce Yachts by joansmor
{I}ce Yachts

"Merry Chr{i}stmas and a Joyful New Year."
I have not seen any ice yachts in recent years. Wish I could. They were amazing.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Wonderful capture! I wanted to do that when I was a little younger. =)
December 10th, 2025  
How beautiful! Must show this to my boys ⛵️
December 10th, 2025  
Lovely presentation
December 10th, 2025  
