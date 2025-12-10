Sign up
Previous
Photo 4398
{S}ledding - Tubing
Merry Chri{s}tmas and a Joyful New Year."
I wish tubing had been around when I was young. It always looks like so much fun.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4887
photos
185
followers
111
following
1204% complete
4391
4392
4393
4394
4395
4396
4397
4398
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A85
Taken
6th February 2005 2:09am
tubing
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool shot. That's a lot of fun just waiting to happen!
December 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh this looks fun
December 11th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Very colorful. It is fun. My hubby’s firm always did a raft and tubing trip down the American River for charity every year.
December 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nicely presented!
December 11th, 2025
