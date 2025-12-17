Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4405
{D}eering Oaks Partk
"Merry Christmas an{d} a Joyful New Year."
Deering Oaks is where I spend most of my lunchtime when I was working. FYI, I edited in the snow in the air.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4894
photos
184
followers
110
following
1206% complete
View this month »
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A630
Taken
6th February 2014 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oaks
,
deering
Mags
ace
Very nice!
December 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely view ..fav
December 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful building. I have loved round structures since I was a child. Nice editing, too fav
December 18th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
It is lovely. Your snow is very convincing
December 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous photograph and edit
December 18th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice processing
December 18th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Lovely building and edit.
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close