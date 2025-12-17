Previous
{D}eering Oaks Partk by joansmor
Photo 4405

{D}eering Oaks Partk

"Merry Christmas an{d} a Joyful New Year."
Deering Oaks is where I spend most of my lunchtime when I was working. FYI, I edited in the snow in the air.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice!
December 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely view ..fav
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful building. I have loved round structures since I was a child. Nice editing, too fav
December 18th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
It is lovely. Your snow is very convincing
December 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous photograph and edit
December 18th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice processing
December 18th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Lovely building and edit.
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact