Previous
Photo 4406
{A}maryllis
"Merry Christmas and {a} Joyful New Year."
Have been using a lot of old pictures for this December thing and having fun editing. them.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4895
photos
184
followers
110
following
1207% complete
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
4406
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
17th January 2014 8:00am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amaryllis
Islandgirl
ace
Very pretty!
December 19th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty flower~
December 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional photograph and display
December 19th, 2025
