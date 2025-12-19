Previous
{J}im by joansmor
Photo 4407

{J}im

"Merry Christmas and a {j}oyful New Year."

This is my sweet Jim helping my great-grand niece decorate the gingerbread kit I had purchased. He loved to do it every year. We either did the houses or cookies.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Memories !
December 20th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely photo😊
December 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful memories
December 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very sweet!
December 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact