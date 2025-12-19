Sign up
Previous
Photo 4407
{J}im
"Merry Christmas and a {j}oyful New Year."
This is my sweet Jim helping my great-grand niece decorate the gingerbread kit I had purchased. He loved to do it every year. We either did the houses or cookies.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year.
4896
photos
184
followers
110
following
1207% complete
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
4406
4407
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A630
Taken
15th December 2007 4:06pm
jim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy Memories !
December 20th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely photo😊
December 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful memories
December 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very sweet!
December 20th, 2025
